Delhi govt floats tender for 300 e-buses, financial bid for 1000 CNG buses opened: Gahlot

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The Delhi government rolled out its ambitious project to procure electric buses by floating tenders for 300 such vehicles on Tuesday. The tender for 300 low-floor buses has been floated, Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said, adding that the Delhi government under leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is committed to strengthening public transport in the national capital. "Congrats DTC! Tender for 300 Electric Buses (Low Floor, 12 meter) floated today. Last date for submission of Bids is 13.11.19. Delhi govt under able leadership of @ArvindKejriwal Ji stands committed to strengthen DTC and public transport in Delhi," he said in a tweet. The minister said the financial bid for 1,000 low-floor, air-conditioned, CNG-run buses has also been opened. The minister directed the Delhi Transport Corporation to induct buses at the earliest. According to the Delhi government's outcome budget for 2019-20, the e-bus procurement project was delayed by more than one year due to various reasons, including model code of conduct for Lok Sabha polls this year.Earlier, the Delhi government had approved calling tenders for the first batch of 385 full-electric buses on March 2 this year. The tenders were floated on March 10 but the process was interrupted due to the poll. PTI VIT SMN