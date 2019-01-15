Delhi govt floats tender to upgrade bus terminals in Azadpur, Nazafgarh

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Delhi government has floated a tender to upgrade bus terminals in Azadpur and Najafgarh with facilities like mohalla clinics and e-Kiosks, according to an official statement released Tuesday. The move is intended to provide a world-class transit experience to commuters in the national capital, the government said. It stated that designs for five more new terminals have been finalised and the tenders are expected to be released next month. Present bus terminals suffer from "many deficiencies" such as traffic disorder at the terminal entry and exit points, inaccessibility for para-transit services, informal shops and kiosks lined up along the boundary walls adding to the traffic congestion, it said. The futuristic Azadpur and Najafgarh bus terminals will have an aerodynamic canopy, held up by tree-like columns. In the current phase, eight bus terminals are being developed as modern world-class terminals in Delhi, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot was quoted as saying in the statement. The canopy will serve as a shelter and help in rainwater harvesting. The public plaza of the terminal will have space for kiosks, shops, and hawkers with a round-the-clock anchor store. "By bringing the mohalla clinic, waiting areas integrated with a creche/play area, e-Kiosk for bill payment into the bus terminal, we are recreating the transport hub into a civic center," it stated. The government said the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will be able to garner revenue from outdoors signage and digital media integrated into the architecture of the public amenities on site. Earlier this month, the government had floated tender for the modernisation of the Nehru Place bus terminal. PTI BUN DPB