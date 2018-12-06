Delhi govt gets notice over waste burning at Shahdara drain

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Pollution watchdog CPCB has issued a show-cause notice to Delhi government's Irrigation and Flood Control Department, asking why it should not be prosecuted for not containing open burning of waste at Shahdara drain.The Central Pollution Control Board or CPCB also asked why a fine Rs 1 crore should not be imposed upon it over non-compliance of directions.Calling open dumping of waste a major cause of air pollution affecting human health, CPCB Chairperson S P Parihar said during inspection of Shahdara drain during November 1-5, it was found that industrial solid waste was burnt and dumped at several stretches along the drain."Three incidents of waste burning were cited during November 4-5. Local residents have also reported several cases of waste burning along the drain which has caused air pollution," Parihar said in the notice dated December 3.He said the inspections were carried out during clean air campaign from November 1-10 by teams comprising officials from Environment Ministry, CPCB, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the local civic body.The campaign was launched by the Environment Ministry to monitor and report polluting activities and ordered halting of construction activities and regulating vehicular traffic.Parihar asked in the notice that why officials from the Irrigation and Flood Control Department should not be prosecuted and "why you should not be held responsible for open burning and dumping of waste in Shahdara drain".On December 2, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) sent show-cause notices to municipal bodies SDMC and EDMC for failing to check air polluting activities under their jurisdiction, asking why their commissioners should not be prosecuted for inaction.In two separate notices issued on November 29, the watchdog asked for an explanation as to why action should not be initiated for prosecution of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) commissioners for "failing to effectively control air polluting incidence" under their jurisdiction.The Supreme Court had last week asked the CPCB to prosecute government officials for not acting on around 250 complaints received by it from citizens."Why don't you prosecute these officials? You should prosecute them."Let these people realise what they have done, the top court had told the CPCB.Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority Chairperson Bhure Lal had also lashed out at enforcement agencies, alleging that Delhi's civic and urban bodies are "not properly implementing" the directions issued to curb pollution.Delhi has been battling alarming levels of pollution for over a month with the air quality oscillating between 'poor' and 'severe' categories, which has prompted authorities to adopt a slew of measures. PTI UZM UZM SOMSOM