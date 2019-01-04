Delhi govt imposes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by discoms

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The Delhi government Friday imposed the ESMA in view of a proposed strike by employees of power discoms in the national capital.According to a notification issued by the power department, any strike by electricity employees and engineers has been prohibited for the next six months under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).The discom employees and engineers have planned to go on a one-day strike in support of their demands. PTI VIT DPB