Delhi govt issues circular to ensure timely payment of wages to contractual staff

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The Delhi government has issued "stern" directions to the principal secretaries and secretaries to ensure timely payment of wages to the contractual employees engaged by their respective departments.In a statement issued on Tuesday, the government said a "strict circular" was recently issued to all the heads of departments, asking them to follow the cabinet directions for timely payment of wages to contractual employees.It stated that the respective HoDs were made responsible for timely payment to the contractual staff."It has been directed that wages for the previous month should be paid to all such staff by the 7th day of the next month if the establishment has engaged less than 1,000 persons/workers and by the 10th day of the next month if the establishment has engaged more than 1,000 persons/workers," the statement said.It added that each HoD should certify that payments were made to the contractual employees and the certificate should be sent to the chief secretary by the 20th day of the month."It has been directed to scrupulously follow the instructions over the payment. The Chief Secretary will then submit a report to the Chief Minister by the 22nd day of the month on the same," the government said.The circular also stated that in case of non-compliance, the list of defaulters would be sent to the vigilance department for issuing show-cause notices to the HoDs concerned to explain as to why departmental proceedings should not be initiated against them. PTI BUN RC