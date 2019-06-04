Delhi govt issues heatwave advisory for students

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) In view of the prevailing heat, the Delhi government has issued an advisory for school students and discontinued the summer sports and yoga coaching camps for them.The advisory directed the heads of all government, government-aided and unaided recognised schools under the Directorate of Education (DoE) to sensitise the students regarding heatwave-related illnesses in the morning assembly or in classrooms by the nodal teachers, designated to carry out activities related to raising awareness on heatwave-related illnesses in schools."Keep yourself updated regarding the local weather forecast to know if a heatwave is on the way in the coming days by means of radio, TV, newspaper etc. Even if you are not thirsty, you should drink sufficient water as often as possible, especially while working outside under high temperature," the advisory said.It also said lightweight, loose and porous clothes should be worn and protective goggles, umbrellas or hats, shoes or chappals should be used while going out in the sun.It said one should stay hydrated and ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, rice water, lemon water, buttermilk etc. should be taken."Be aware and recognise the signs and symptoms of heatstroke, heat hyperpyrexia, heat-cramps, heat syncope etc. such as weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, sweating and seizures etc. Do not go outside in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm," it said.The advisory also said one should avoid cooking during peak hours and people should not consume tea, coffee, carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrate the body. It also advised against consumption of stale food and food with a high protein content.Meanwhile, the DoE suspended the summer sports and yoga coaching camps in schools due to the weather, saying "it is not feasible for the students to continue the activities in these extreme weather conditions". PTI SLB RC