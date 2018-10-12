Delhi govt issues show cause notices to 51,500 tax defaulters

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) The Delhi government's Trade and Taxes Department has issued show cause notices to 51,500 people for defaulting on tax payment, an official said on Friday.The department said that the action was taken to control tax evasion, to achieve revenue targets and ensure compliance of the provisions of GST laws.Commissioner, VAT, H Rajesh Prasad said the department will keep an eye on suspicious and unlawful trading activities of dealers such as bogus billing and non-carrying of e-way bills."We will identify dealers carrying out business activities without registration and rigorously follow up and issue notices to the non-filers of return GSTR-3B."We will issue notices for not paying due tax to the government. We will also conduct physical verification of at least 10 per cent new registrants/tax payers, on the basis of risk assessment, to curb issuance of bogus invoices," he said. PTI UK VIT PKSNSD