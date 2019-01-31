Delhi govt issues show cause notices to govt school vice-principal, librarian, teacher over lapses

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The Delhi government has issued show cause notices to the vice-principal, librarian and a teacher of a government school in Pusa, seeking their reply within three days after an inspection team from the Directorate of Education found serious lapses in its functioning, officials said.The inspection was carried out by the Directorate of Education at the Government Boys Senior Secondary School IARI Pusa on January 29 and it was found that out of 914 students, 135 were absent accounting for 13 per cent of the total strength.The team also found that in one of the classes of the school, majority of the students did not have separate notebooks for English and in rare cases, where the students had prepared notebooks, they had not been checked by the concerned guest teacher since November last year, a report prepared by the DoE said.The inspection team found that the issue registers of a number of classes had many pages left completely blank, which meant no books were issued to the students to whose names those pages had been assigned, the report said, adding that majority of the books were on Hindi short stories, novels, travelogues, grammar and literature.Only one shelf in a cupboard had some English books, while the shelves had no stickers to inform the students about the type of books they contained, the report said.The school is also faced with the problem of truancy as there are designated places from where students escape and the report noted that the head of school needs to plug these gaps immediately because they can turn out to be major security risks.It was also found many class teachers had not marked attendance of the students for the last two days.Sanjay Goel, Director (Education), directed the Southwest zone to issue show cause notices to the vice-principal for the "lapses and a non-chalant" approach, librarian and the teacher. PTI SLB KJ