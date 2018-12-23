Delhi govt, Jindal University come together to tackle air pollution

New Delhi, Dec 23, (PTI) The Delhi government and O P Jindal Global University (JGU) have come together to tackle air pollution in the national capital, saying it needed joint efforts and coordination between different agencies. Speaking at a consultation on "Air pollution in Delhi NCR: What can be done?", organised by O P Jindal Global University (JGU) on Saturday, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev said there was a need for joint efforts by the government and citizens and suggested a two prong strategy to deal with the problem. He said the strategy includes "fixing accountability of field level staff responsible for combating pollution along with convergence of efforts made by various stakeholders from the policy making to implementation level". Expressing serious concern over the ill effects of air pollution which, he said, can reduce life span by 10 years, JGU founding Chancellor Naveen Jindal said the seminar was organised with the aim to find practical solution to this problem. He said this is not the responsibility of the government alone and that "every citizen must play his or her role. The purpose of this consultation is to bring together all stakeholders with a view to develop a clear understanding and implementable set of measures to tackle air pollution in Delhi". Dev said we are all in a "royal mess" and "the air is poisonous and non-breathable. "We have developed so much that Delhi is hardly liveable. Indices of Particulate Matter (PM) are our severest concern.," he said. He also emphasised that community groups and resident welfare associations should be empowered and made partners in enforcement of law and standards and "harsh measures" must be taken wherever required. Addressing the gathering at the session, C Raj Kumar, founding Vice-Chancellor of JGU, said examples can be drawn from across the world to tackle the crisis of air pollution in Delhi. "We need an informed understanding of air pollution and its problems to arrive at solutions. Many cities in South Korea, China and the USA have set amazing examples to curb this menace and it's our turn now to make Delhi pollution free. We really wish to be a society that respects the environment. The first and foremost step that we have to take is to change the way of life and develop the essence of collective consciousness so that people become much more environmentally sensitive," he said. Dr Bhure Lal, chairman of Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority said a cultural change is needed to deal with the issue. He said though laws were passed and hefty fines were imposed on stubble burning, the farmers burnt it. Lal further said there was a need for an efficient public transport policy and that the number of buses must be increased and public transport promoted. "Efficient reliable bus system is required. Cars must be disgraced," he said. He added resistance is there from all parties who have vested interests and said we need to resort to principles of recycle and reuse. PTI SKV RKS SKV TVSTVS