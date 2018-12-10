Delhi govt launches special drive to check minimum wage rules

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The labour department of the Delhi government on Monday launched a 10-day special drive to check whether minimum wage rules are being followed in the national capital, and conducted inspections at 20 public and private institutions on the first day.Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai said during inspections by nine teams of Special Task Force (STF) in west Delhi, it was found that some government and private institutions were not complying with the minimum wage rules as notified by the AAP dispensation."Those found to be violating the rules are being issued showcause notice, asking them to appear before the labour court of west Delhi on December 24 with proper documents," Rai told reporters.He said the drive will be conducted in the south district of the labour department on Tuesday. Nine teams have been formed to inspect factories and firms to check whether they are paying minimum wages or not.The minimum wages applicable in Delhi from November this year are, Rs 14,000 per month for unskilled workers, Rs Rs 15,400 per month for semi-skilled workers and Rs 16,962 monthly for skilled workers. PTI BUN BUN NSDNSD