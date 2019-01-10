Delhi govt looking for viable solution to counter waste management: Jain

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Thursday said the AAP government is willing to provide funds to counter waste management problem in the city if it finds a viable solution, an official statement stated."Managing waste is not a difficult task as several technologies are available for the same that do not cost much, but even if there is a need for funds the Delhi government will provide the same," the statement quoted Jain as saying at an ASSOCHAM National Conference on 'Managing Urban Waste'.It stated the Urban Development minister also said while there are companies that are willing to provide end-to-end solution for waste management, but the municipal corporations do not let them take action in this regard."For corporations transporting trash is a business worth Rs 1,000 crore, so they do not let it to be managed locally," the statement said. PTI BUN KJ