Delhi govt notifies 511 new auto stands

New Delhi, July 12(PTI) Transport department of the Delhi government has notified 511 new auto stands across the city to facilitate commuters and address the problem of congestion.The coordinates of the auto stands will be available on Google Map to enable commuters to easily locate them, Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said at a press conference on Friday.In view of problem due to traffic congestion, it has been directed that not more than five autos will be allowed at a stand on any given point of time, said the minister."Delhi government has also issued orders to the PWD, all district magistrates and other stakeholder agencies to install signages at the marked auto stands so that commuters could locate them," Gahlot said.Sixty one auto stands have been notified in Central Delhi, 10 in New Delhi, 66 in South West, 54 in South East, 46 in East Delhi, 44 in Shahdara, 37 in North Delhi, 15 in North East, 52 in West Delhi, 53 in South Delhi and 73 in North West Delhi.Information about the stands would also be shared on the Delhi governments Poocho app, he said.The new auto stands were identified by a committee, including officials of road owning agencies and Delhi Police.Gahlot sought cooperation of traffic police in smooth running of the auto stands. PTI VIT VIT SOMSOM