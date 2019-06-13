Delhi govt notifies draft parking policy, allows free parking in residential areas

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) The Delhi government has notified its draft parking policy discouraging on-street and banning footpath parking while allowing free parking in residential areas. The government had come out with the draft parking policy in June last year which said that "parking may be allowed in residential areas on payment of (parking) charges and higher charges may be levied for parking in those areas during the day-time".The notified draft of the parking policy lacks this provision. The draft policy titled "Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules 2019" was notified on Wednesday after approval of the Transport minister, a senior government official said.The rules provide for two times higher parking fee for on-street parking vis a vis off-street parking. Also, on-street parking fee will increase exponentially with time to discourage long duration of on-street parking, according to the rules. "Dynamic pricing mechanism such as peak and off-peak fees and exponential increase per hour of use would be used to moderate parking demand. On-street parking will not be allowed at least up to 25 metre from intersections on each arm of road," it stated. The area parking plans will include parking arrangements within residential areas.The civic agencies will consider developing open areas, excluding green patches and parks, near the colonies as parking lots on payment basis. Also, the owners of vacant plots in residential colonies and commercial areas could be authorised to allow parking on such land for parking against a fee.Parking on footpaths will be strictly prohibited and such vehicles will be towed away by civic agencies. The policy provides for electric vehicle charging and battery swapping facility in each parking lot. The Rules will be taken into consideration 30 days after publication of the notification. Stakeholders may give suggestions on it to the principal secretary cum transport commissioner of Delhi, the official said. The policy calls for constitution of an Apex Monitoring Committee (AMC) headed by the Transport minister to review the proper implementation and compliance of these rules. The civic agencies, including the three municipal corporations in the city, will prepare and implement local area specific parking plans (Area Parking Plans), according to the draft policy.The parking plans will be prepared within four months of notification of the rules.A Base Parking Fee (BPF) will be determined by the AMC on the basis of the recommendations received from a committee --Base Parking Fee Committee-- constituted for this purpose under the chairmanship of transport commissioner.The recommendations for base parking fee revision will be made by the committee every year. Traffic police will be responsible for towing away vehicles parked on 60 feet width road. In case of other roads, civic agencies will do this.Towing charges and custody charges will vary as per type of the vehicle. It will be Rs 200 for two wheelers and Rs 400 for light passenger vehicle. PTI VIT DPB