Delhi govt notifies RPwD Act 2016 with amendments

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The Delhi government has notified the amendments to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, a move that will allow differently-abled people here to avail concessions in education, health services and loan facilities.The notification was delayed since Delhi does not fall in the category of a "state" as mentioned in the rules. The government had to obtain a clearance from the lieutenant governor to approach the Home Ministry in this regard, a Delhi government statement said. The notification will enable differently-abled people to avail concessions in education, health services, loan facilities, and get jobs and other benefits under various government schemes.The Section 101 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, confers power upon a state government to make such rules. However, the term, "state government" has not been defined in the RPwD Act, 2016, for Delhi, it said. Therefore, for clearance it was sent to the lieutenant governor. The statement said as the National Capital Territory of Delhi is considered an Union Territory, a specific delegation of powers is required.The government is working to form a dedicated department for Persons with Disabilities. Public consultation and suggestions are invited from the stakeholders in this regard, it said.