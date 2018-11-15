Delhi govt officials to review teaching methods in its schools recording poor performance

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Officials of the Delhi government's education department will now be attending classes in its schools which have recorded poor performances in their jurisdiction to identify loopholes in teaching and suggest measures for improvement.The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting that was held to review the results of the mid-term examinations."It has been recommended that the district and zonal deputy directors of education attend those classes which have recorded poor performances in their jurisdiction to identify if the teaching there is poor or not up to standard," a senior Directorate of Education (DoE) official said. The officials will identify the loopholes in teaching and suggest measures for improvement or recommend the hiring of additional resource persons using the School Management Committee (SMC) fund, he said.In run up to the year end examination, teachers and heads of schools have been instructed to identify those topics which carry more marks in problem subjects like Economics, Accounts, Mathematics and Science, and focus time and effort on those. PTI GJS DPB