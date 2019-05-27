Delhi govt orders inspection of coaching institutes to avoid Surat-like fire

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) The Delhi government has ordered the city's fire department to carry out an "immediate inspection" of all the buildings housing coaching centres in the aftermath of the Surat fire tragedy that claimed the lives of 22 students.The Delhi Fire Service director has been directed to "take strict action as per fire safety standards and guidelines to prevent recurrence of such accidents," an official order issued by Home Minister Satyendar Jain said."It is further directed that as a precautionary step, in the first phase, all such coaching centres operating in high rise buildings (having more than four floors, excluding tilt floor) shall be inspected by the director (fire service)," the order said."He shall take immediate action for closing down the operation of coaching institutes operating above the fourth floor in such buildings in violation of the fire norms," it added.Eighteen girls were among the 22 students of an art and craft coaching institute who died in the devastating fire that engulfed the four-storey Takshashila Arcade in Sarthana area of Surat on May 24. PTI SLB VIT SLB DIVDIV