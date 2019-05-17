Delhi govt orders special drive to check quality of edible oil, food at eateries

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) The Delhi government has ordered a special drive for collecting samples of edible oil and prepared food from eateries across the national capital to check quality. Food safety officers have been directed to carry a device which will help in detection of "good and bad quality" of edible oil. According to the food safety department's order, the drive, which started on May 15, will continue till the end of this month. The order was issued on May 15. "All designated officers are hereby directed to conduct special drive in their respective districts w.e.f 15.05.2019 to 31.05.2019 by deploying food safety officers and other staff for lifting samples of (i) edible oil and (ii) prepared food," the department said in its order. It stated that to operate the device, the officials concerned may take assistance of supporting persons deputed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). "The special drive will be conducted along with official and routine field work," it added. PTI BUN SMN