Delhi govt proposes construction of reservoirs on Yamuna floodplain to store water

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Delhi government has proposed construction of reservoirs on Yamuna flood plains to store flood water to meet the increasing demand for water in the national capital, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.Announcing a slew of initiatives to augment water supply in the national capital in his budget speech, Sisodia announced an allocation of Rs 2,370 crore in 2019-20 for implementation of schemes, programmes and projects of Delhi Jal Board and Rs 467 crore for a 20 KL free lifeline water subsidy scheme.He also proposed an outlay of Rs 215 crore for 2019-20 for implementation of various schemes and projects of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department."For improving ground water level and water sustainability in national capital construction of reservoir in Palla Yamuna Floodplain for storage of flood water in 1,000 acre of area and rejuvenation of irrigation minors, canals, abandoned for storage and harvesting of Flood water are proposed to be implemented," he said. Later in a press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal explained how entire Delhi would have water all throughout the year if this initiative came into being."Haryana and Delhi have water dispute over only 125 to 150 cusec water. During rains 6 lakh cusec water is released by Haryana and Delhi also releases it."A new scheme (has been proposed) where we will create lakes in Yamuna floodplains and this will be stored there. It is an ambitious project and if this happens we will be self sufficient," Kejriwal said.Sisodia said consultants are being appointed for these projects. Sisodia also proposed two new schemes -- "Rejuvenation of Drains" with an outlay of Rs 100 crore for improving the ground water and 'rejuvenation or preservation and maintenance of water bodies with outlay of Rs 25 crore.DJB in a pilot project, has taken up rejuvenation of 159 existing water bodies and creation of five new water bodies, he said.In his budget speech, Sisodia said the government has made a plan to make Delhi self-reliant for water. Delhi is getting 900 MGD water from the Ganga, Yamuna and ground water,whereas, the total requirement is 1,125 MGD. "Delhi government has made a plan in which availability of water supply in Delhi will be more than its demand in next few years," Sisodia said.Elaborating further, he said the plan has three main components -- first, by constructing underground reservoirs for storing additional rain water and flood water of river Yamuna, second, storing rain water at different parts of Delhi which would enhance the ground water level and third, treating sewage water at different places and stored at local ponds.Further, the project - "Rejuvenation of Najafgarh Supplementary, Shahdara and associated link drains" is also under process, he said.To augment the water supply in Delhi, a new 50 MGD water treatment plant is proposed to be constructed at Dwarka, Sisodia said.The raw water for this plant shall be arranged through displacement by taking the treated effluent from coronation pillar to the 12 KM upstream of Wazirabad pond. Delhi would get additional 246 MGD water from these efforts and move forward to become self-reliant, Sisodia said.Another Water Treatment Plant at Wazirabad at a cost of Rs 2,200 crore having capacity of 120 MGD is being constructed."Water pipeline has been provided in 406 unauthorized colonies in last 4 years and work is in progress in 142 unauthorized colonies. "Along with this, 127 km old distribution water pipeline network has been replaced in 2018-19 to prevent water contamination," he said.For Yamuna cleaning, the innovative project of interceptor sewer has been completed to the extent of 92 per cent and about 110 MGD waste water flow have been trapped from the drains are now being treated at the Sewage Treatment Plants.Further to improve the carrying capacity of the sewer lines, rehabilitation of around 167 Kms of peripheral sewer line have been taken up with trenchless technology to increase the life span of the old sewer lines by more than 50 years. "The work is in progress and 20 per cent of the work has been completed," he said. "DJB has taken up Yamuna Rejuvenation scheme with a budget of Rs 75 crore provided in 2019- 20, under which, the drains flowing into river Yamuna are to be taken up for comprehensive cleaning and management of sewage, solid waste, sludge and septage," he said.