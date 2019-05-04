Delhi govt schools topper Sana Niyaz says had to maintain 'standard' set by elder sisters

/R New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Sana Niyaz has joined the league of her three sisters after topping the Delhi government-run schools in the CBSE Class 12 examination. Niyaz, who studied at Sarvdaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Jama Masjid, scored 97.6 per cent marks in the examination and thus bagged the first position among the students of the schools run by the Delhi government. Her three sisters had also studied in the same school. While one among them was the top scorer of the school in her Class 12 exams, the other two also had performed excellently. Niyaz, whose father is a cook at Matia Mahal's famed Al Jawahar restaurant and mother a housewife, says she had to maintain the "standard" set by her elder sisters. And she did not disappoint. "I never had to take any tuition because my sisters were there to clear all my doubts. I wanted to live up to the standards they had set in the family," Niyaz said. Her family says they felt happy when Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia called them to congratulate for the results of Niyaz. The results for the Class 12 examination were announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday. The pass percentage of Delhi government schools has gone up by 3.6 per cent to 94.24 per cent this time. Niyaz wants to pursue Bachelor of Arts at St Stephen's college and also prepare for civil services. Niyaz's younger sister is studying in Class 9 in the same school and she also has to follow suit. PTI GJS PLB AQSAQS