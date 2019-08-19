Delhi govt seeks report from schools about their initiatives for cleaning Yamuna

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The Delhi government has sought an action taken report from schools about initiatives taken by them for cleanliness of the river Yamuna. The heads of schools in the national capital were asked to conduct various activities during July and August to ensure students contribute with their efforts for cleanliness of the Yamuna."The school principals were required to ensure the conduct of activities scheduled in the month of July-August for cleanliness of the Yamuna. Further, for the feedback of same, all the HoS are requested to furnish information regarding activities conducted in their respective schools regarding cleanliness of the river," a senior Directorate of Education (DoE) official said. "The schools have been asked to ensure that the activities mentioned in the plan are conducted effectively as per the schedule with involvement of maximum number of students, teachers and community," the official added. PTI GJS CK