Delhi govt seeks to allay concerns over power subsidy

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain today sought to allay concerns that the hike in fixed charges, announced by the power regulator, will put extra burden on those availing the governments subsidy scheme.

Jain said the AAP government would continue with the power subsidy for which a separate amount has already been allotted in the budget.

The power minister told reporters that contrary to popular perception, the government provides a flat rebate of Rs 2 per unit for consumption between 0-200 units and around Rs 2.98 per unit for consumptions in the bracket 201-400, instead of a 50 per cent subsidy on the actual energy charges.

"Now, those who consume between 0-200 units will be charged one rupee per unit and for consumption of 201-400 unit Rs 1.5 will be charged," he said.

Jain issued a chart according to which a household with a 1KW connection that consumes 100 units will pay only one rupee more from April while for consumption of 200 units one will save Rs 116.

The chart shows that in each category of sanctioned load -- be it 1 KW, 2 KW, 3 KW or 4 KW - the savings will be more for more consumption.

Yesterday, Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) announced a new tariff schedule for 2018-19 and said it will have an overall lowering effect on electricity bills for various categories of consumers in the national capital.

In the new tariff schedule applicable from April 1, the DERC hiked the fixed charges but reduced the per unit rates of electricity consumed.

The government has maintained that people in Delhi will not have to pay more despite a hike in the fixed charges.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia yesterday said the AAP government had not allowed any hike in the power tariff for the fourth year on the trot.

Attacking the BJP, he alleged that the party was "misleading" the people of Delhi saying power bills would increase.