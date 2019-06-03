Delhi govt suspends excise licence of a night club inside Shangri- La's Hotel complex

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The Delhi government has suspended the excise licence of a night club situated inside the complex of hotel Shangri- La's - Eros for various violations, including serving liquor to underage customers, a senior official said Monday.The Shangri- La's - Eros Hotel, however said that the night club is adjacent to the hotel, situated in central Delhi and is a privately managed entity, with separate entrance access and management staff.According to an official, the action was taken after a team of excise department recently made an inspection and found that three night clubs were operating against a single licence.During the inspection, it was also found that three underage persons were being served alcohol following which an FIR was registered.As per the excise rules, the legal drinking age in the national capital is 25 years."Excise licence of the night club at Shangri- La's Hotel was suspended by the excise department on May 30. All the three night clubs were sealed," the official said, adding that notice has been served to the club management."Licence was initially taken in the name of Privee. Later name was changed to Privee Novel Exo. And against this single licence, three separate clubs namely Privee, Novel and Exo were being operated," he said.Responding to the government's action, Shangri-La Hotels spokesperson said "Privee"pub is a privately managed entity, with separate entrance access and management staff."We are deeply concerned that the Privee Pub which is adjacent to Shangri-La's - Eros Hotel, New Delhi, had breached the law by serving alcohol to under-aged patrons on Sunday May 26, 2019. "Shangri-La's - Eros Hotel, New Delhi is not involved in any of the Pubs operations. We strongly condemn such actions and we will raise the matter with all relevant parties to ensure stricter control and screening measures are in place to prevent a recurrence," it stated in a statement.However, one of the top officials in the excise department said that the L-16 licence is given to a restaurant or club inside a 5 or 4 start hotel only. PTI BUN BUN TDSTDS