scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Delhi govt takes in-principle decision for free pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The Delhi Cabinet on Friday took an in-principle decision to offer free pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan's Kartarpur under its flagship 'Mukhyamantri Tirath Yatra Yojana'.The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.The government will bear all expenses of pilgrimage to Kartarpur, Kejriwal said.Under its fully-funded scheme launched in July, the AAP government is currently sending senior citizens on pilgrimage to 12 destinations. PTI BUN VIT ANBANB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos