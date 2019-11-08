Delhi govt takes in-principle decision for free pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The Delhi Cabinet on Friday took an in-principle decision to offer free pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan's Kartarpur under its flagship 'Mukhyamantri Tirath Yatra Yojana'.The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.The government will bear all expenses of pilgrimage to Kartarpur, Kejriwal said.Under its fully-funded scheme launched in July, the AAP government is currently sending senior citizens on pilgrimage to 12 destinations. PTI BUN VIT ANBANB