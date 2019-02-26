Delhi govt targets collection of Rs 29000 crore as GST in 2019-20

New Delhi, Feb 26(PTI) The Delhi government which presented its annual budget for 2019-20 on Tuesday, announced a target of collecting Rs 29,000 crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST).Presenting the budget in the Delhi Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia termed introduction of GST as a "significant step in the field of indirect tax reforms" through amalgamation of a large number of central and state taxes into a single tax."Keeping in view the growth in Delhi's economy, the target of GST collection in the budget estimates for the year 2019-20 is Rs 29,000 crore with estimated growth of 9.44 percent over the revised estimate of Rs 26,500 crore in 2018-19," Sisodia said.The net GST revenue collected for the year 2018-19 (upto January 31, 2019) was Rs 20,766.77 crore and an amount of Rs 3,140 crore has been received as a GST compensation upto January, 2019, he said.A total 1,14,282 new GST registrations were done from April 1, 2018 till December, 2018, he said adding over two lakh new registration were recorded during 2017-18, he said.The AAP government presented a Rs 60,000 crore budget for 2019-20 laying emphasis on the education, health and transport sectors and said it is "two times more" than the first budget presented by it in 2014-15. PTI VIT VIT TDSTDS