Delhi govt to beautify five entry points to city

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The Delhi government Wednesday approved a proposal to beautify five entry points to the national capital, a move aimed at giving an attractive and pleasing look to the commuters entering the city.Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia approved the beautification proposal for the entry points of the city after he reviewed a plan of the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC). The national capital has 13 entry points."Five entry points have been identified for taking up beautification and makeover in phase-I at Gurgaon Border, Tikri Kalan Border, Gazipur Border, Apsara Border and Anand Vihar border near Kaushambi," the government said in a statement.It stated that the government will also re-develop Dilli Haat at INA, adding that to make the Haat user-friendly and give it a pleasant environment, up-gradation of the same is need of the time."The DTTDC has prepared an up-gradation plan for revamping the Haat and same was also reviewed by the deputy chief minister."It was desired that food court of Dilli Haat will also be up-graded to the extent of the present user requirement and make the food court hygienic. It was desired the work will be taken up in a phased manner so that it does not affect the visitors," the statement said.Dilli Haat was constructed in 1994. Since its inception, a lot of changes in its surrounding have taken place due to infrastructure developments like entry of INA metro station and extension of Barapula Flyover up to Ring Road, and hence it was decided to redevelop the Haat.