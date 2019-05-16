Delhi govt to devise Equal Opportunity Policy for people with disabilities

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) The Delhi government will devise an Equal Opportunity Policy (EOP) for people with disabilities living in the national capital, officials said.According to an official, Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam Thursday held a meeting with senior officers to discuss the modalities of the new policy.The EOP will be prepared in consultation with the disability commissioner, people with disabilities and non-governmental organisations (NGOs)," the official said."Under the proposed policy, in cases of discrimination, a gazetted officer will head a committee consisting of an employee with disability and and a disability expert from outside," she said.There will also be identification of post for Persons with disabilities (PwD) which will be done within two months. Preference in transfer and posting and providing accommodation will be included in the Equal Opportunity Policy, she also said.To cater to the needs of the 21 categories in the PwD, the social welfare minister has already announced a dedicated department for them, the officer added. PTI BUN NSDNSD