Delhi govt to erect welcome gates at 12 border points

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The Delhi government has decided to erect 'Welcome Gate' at 12 border points of the national capital by next year, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.Sisodia told PTI that the Wecome Gate will be erected at Delhi's main border points - Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Bahadurgarh, Badli, Gurugram, Kundli and Gazipur.The move is aimed at giving an attractive and pleasing look to the commuters entering the capital. "There are around 127 small entry points to Delhi. I have cleared a proposal of DTTDC to erect attractive 'Welcome Gate' at main 12 border points of Delhi."These gates will have attractive and pleasing look with colorful lights," Sisodia said.The gates will have inscriptions of 'Welcome to Delhi' on top.He said that Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) will execute the project, adding, these entry gates to Delhi will be erected by the end of next year."I recently reviewed three-four designs of DTTDC. I have okayed the one which will attract people to click a selfie with it. They will also have digital advertisments," the deputy chief minister added.