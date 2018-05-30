Delhi govt to introduce start-up policy to promote entrepreneurship

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The Delhi government decided to introduce a start-up policy under which it would encourage the growth of entrepreneurship in the national capital.

The Industries Department today held a meeting to seek suggestions from stakeholders to finalise the policy that would be introduced soon.

Mohanjeet Singh, principal secretary (industries) and managing director (Delhi state industrial and infrastructure development corporation), said Delhi was currently home to a number of "flourishing start-ups".

In a statement issued by the department, representatives from stakeholders such as GHV Accelerator, WeWork, FIIT-IIT Delhi, 91 Springboard, IIEST, Blume Ventures as well as from trade associations such as NASSCOM, FICCI and CII participated in the meet.

"All in attendance provided their valuable inputs to be incorporated in the first draft of the start-up policy.

"The key reasons for encouraging and fostering the growth of entrepreneurship in the national capital mentioned during the meet were to create new jobs and fuel economic growth, as well as to bring new competitive dynamics into the current economic system and to facilitate generation of innovative technology solutions with a social impact," it stated. PTI BUN

