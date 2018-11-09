Delhi govt to launch 14-day campaign to eradicate leprosy

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The Delhi government will launch a 14-day Leprosy Cases Detection Campaign (LCDC) starting from Saturday in the national capital, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said Friday. The campaign will be conducted in eight districts of the city -- Shahdara, north, northwest, west, southwest, south, central and new Delhi. Talking to reporters here, Jain said the campaign will see field teams, comprising Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers and volunteers, conducting house to house visits for screening and detecting hidden leprosy cases under the supervision of experts. At present, there are around 2,000 patients suffering from leprosy in the national capital, the health minister said, adding that the campaign will be conducted from November 10 till November 23. The LCDC as a flagship activity of National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP) is unique in its approach as various committees are formed at each level, the government said in a statement. It stated that the teams are being trained to suspect the leprosy patients through physical examination. The statement also said that early detection of leprosy prevents disability, deformity, and it is completely curable. PTI BUN BUN SNESNE