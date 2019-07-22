Delhi govt to organise first 'Monsoon festival' next month

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) In a first, the Delhi government will organise a three-day 'Monsoon Festival' from August 30 at the Jahaz Mahal in Mehrauli, an official said on Monday.The tourism department has started preparations for the festival during which people will be able to enjoy performance of several artists, folk music and a heritage walk of Mehrauli that has several heritage sites.The festival will also highlight the city's cultural diversity.The official said Mehrauli is known for the Qutub Minar, but the area also has other heritage sites. The festival intends to push Mehrauli as a popular tourist destination, he said."The three-day 'Monsoon Festival' will be organised in Mehrauli's Jahaz Mahal from August 30 to September 1. This is for the first time that the Delhi government is holding such an event in the city," the official said.There is also plans to continue the heritage walk after the event and launch a mobile application, the department said. PTI BUN SLB ANBANB