scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Delhi govt to provide Rs 10 cr for Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary year celebrations

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The Delhi government on Tuesday decided to provide Rs 10 crore for celebrations to mark Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary year and establish a Punjabi Chair at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).The decision was taken at a meeting of the Governing Council of the Punjabi Academy and it was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.Sisodia also gave his nod to a digital library or museum on the life of Guru Nanak Dev, according to a statement."The Delhi government will make a provision of Rs 10 crore for the celebrations to mark the 550th birth anniversary year of Guru Nanak Dev," it stated. The government will also approve a proposal to establish a Punjabi Chair at JNU, the statement said. PTI BUN BUN ANBANB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos