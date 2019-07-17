Delhi govt to provide Rs 10 lakh assistance to 6-yr-old rape victim: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the family of a six-year-old rape victim on Wednesday and announced Rs 10 lakh assistance to the girl and "best legal help" to ensure that the guilty is punished.The girl was allegedly raped by a rickshaw-puller in west Delhi's Janakpuri in the early hours of Monday, and the accused has been arrested."I am horrified after seeing the condition of six-year-old girl child in Safdarjung Hospital. Met her father. What society do we live in? Del govt will provide Rs 10 lakh financial assistance & best legal help. We will make best efforts so that accused gets exemplary punishment (sic)," Kejriwal wrote on Twitter."I feel horrible whenever I hear of any such incident. Each child is our own child. Whenever she is violated, it is a slap on the whole society. I wish we are able to put a stop to it soon. We all will work hard towards it (sic)," he said in another tweet.During the visit, the chief minister was accompanied by Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal and other members. Kejriwal also met the father of the minor victim and enquired about her health condition from the senior doctors.Doctors told Kejriwal that the girl's condition is stable, though complete recovery will take a long time and more surgeries will be required, a statement from the chief minister's office said."Really grateful that Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal ji immediately after hearing about the girl went and met her. He has announced 10 Lac compensation for the girl and has assured best lawyer to ensure death penalty for the rapist," Maliwal tweeted.DCW on Tuesday had sent notice to the police seeking details of investigation in the case. They also sent a notice to the city government's Department of Women and Child Development seeking information on steps taken for the care and rehabilitation of the victim. PTI SLB SLB NSDNSD