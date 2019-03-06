Delhi govt unveils 4 fully-automated driving test centres

New Delhi, March 6(PTI) Moving towards full automation of driving tests in the national capital, Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gaholt Wednesday launched four fully automated centres for the purpose.The fully automated driving test centres are located at Mayur Vihar I, Vishwas Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan and Shakur Basti.These centres were developed by the Delhi government's Transport Department in collaboration with the Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said a government statement.The Transport Department will set up similar centres at eight other locations in the city -- Lado Sarai, Raja Garden, Hari Nagar, Burari, Loni, Rohini, Jharoda Kalan and Dwarka, it said."We have to ensure that every driver is rigorously trained and certified. To ensure such safer road environment, the Transport Department collaborated with Maruti Suzuki to create advanced, modular and scientific driving test mechanism and developed these centres," Gahlot said.The statement said the fully-automated driving test facilities use access control along with biometric, RFID (radio-frequency identification) recognition system. Access control will permit entry of applicants only at the preassigned time slots, thus making it efficient and convenient.The use of advanced technology including multiple high-definition cameras will help to evaluate applicants against 20 essential driving skills, in line with the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), it said. PTI VIT VIT TIRTIR