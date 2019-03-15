Delhi govt's DIP asks departments to remove advertisements

New Delhi, March 15 (PTI) Delhi's publicity division DIP has asked various departments to remove advertisements funded by the government after the model code of conduct came into effect on March 10. The Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) has also directed the departments to form teams to inspect its premises and remove any such advertisements while asking them to maintain strict vigil in this regard. The DIP has directed heads of all the departments to ensure that such advertisements are not displayed, aired or broadcast as model code of conduct came into force with announcement of the schedule of Lok Sabha elections 2019 on March 10.In a letter by DIP Sandip Mishra earlier this week, the heads of department of the Delhi government have also been directed to ensure that no such advertisements are displayed at government premises.Mishra in the letter stated that if any such advertisements are on display, being aired or broadcast through radio or television channels, it should be immediately removed or discontinued."Strict vigil is to be maintained to ensure that no such advertisement comes up during the operation of model code of conduct. "The department must constitute a team to regularly inspect its premises and remove any such advertisement," said the letter.During the model code of conduct, no advertisement can be displayed in any newspaper, magazine, outdoor media and aired or broadcast on radio and tv channel at government expenses. The use of government premises for advertisement is also not allowed. PTI VIT VIT TDSTDS