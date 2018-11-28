scorecardresearch
Delhi gurdwara committee offers to build rest house at Kartarpur Sahib

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Wednesday offered its assistance to build a world-class rest house at Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.The DSGMC's offer comes on a day when the ground breaking ceremony was held for the Kartarpur corridor linking two revered gurdwaras on both sides of the India-Pakistan border.In a letter to Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, DSGMC president Manjeet Singh offered assistance of the committee "to build and manage" a world class rest house of 100 rooms for devotees.Singh termed the corridor as a message of universal brotherhood and appealed to Khan for its expeditious completion.The corridor will link Darbar Sahib in Pakistan - the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak - with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Gurdaspur.It will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur. Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan is located across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine. PTI VIT SLB ANBANB

