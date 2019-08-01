Delhi has honest, educated CM unlike BJP-ruled states: AAP

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Delhi has an educated and honest chief minister who understands policies, unlike the BJP-ruled states, and that is why electricity could be heavily subsidised, Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Atishi said on Thursday. She was responding to Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari who has termed as "poll stunt" Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement that people consuming up to 200 units of electricity won't have to pay power bills.The decision of the AAP government comes ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, which are due early next year. "If Manoj Tiwari ji is so opposed to free electricity then he should give up free electricity given to him as an MP. I want to tell him that the AAP-led government is able to provide electricity at such price because it has an honest and IIT educated chief minister who understands policies," Atishi said. "BJP wouldn't be able to understand it because they are neither honest nor educated," she charged. She also compared electricity prices in Delhi and other states ruled by the BJP and the Congress. The Delhi government has decided to give full subsidy to those consuming up to 200 units of electricity and an almost 50 per cent subsidy to people consuming 201 to 400 units, Kejriwal told reporters earlier in the day. The decision is effective from Thursday. PTI UZM RCJ