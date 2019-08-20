Delhi HC declines interim protection from arrest to Chidambaram

(Eds: Updates) New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Tuesday declined interim protection from arrest to Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram for approaching the Supreme Court in the corruption and money laundering cases related to the INX Media scam. Justice Sunil Gaur denied relief to Chidambaram. Minutes earlier, the high court had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea. CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017 alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. The ED had in 2018 lodged the money laundering case in this regard. PTI SKV HMP SA