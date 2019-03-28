Delhi HC declines to interfere with release of film 'Ram Ki Janmabhoomi'

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Thursday declined to interfere with the release of the film 'Ram Ki Janmabhoomi', which is to hit theatres on Friday. Justice Vibhu Bakhru directed the movie's producer to hold a private screening of the film for the petitioner Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, who claims to be a descendant of the last Mughal emperor, Bahadur Shah Zafar. With these directions the court disposed of the petition. The high court, however, gave the petitioner liberty to approach it again if he found any objectionable dialogue or scene in the movie. Earlier Thursday, the Supreme Court too had refused to stall the release of the film. PTI HMP LLP SA