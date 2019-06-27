Delhi HC grants police protection to couple who got married against parents' wishes

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has granted police protection to a 21-year-old woman and her husband who married against the wishes of her parents and apprehend danger to their lives.Justice Najmi Waziri directed the police that the matter be looked into by the SHO concerned and the petitioner's family be duly sensitised about her rights."The petitioner seeks protection from this court to her as well as her husband life, limb and liberty and she shall be granted protection for the same. Let her be taken where she claims to reside under the jurisdiction of the said police station and shall be accorded due protection," the court said.The additional standing counsel for the Delhi government assured the high court that the petitioner shall be provided with telephone numbers of three police officers under the jurisdiction of the police station concerned, of which one shall be a lady police officer."These numbers shall be kept operational at all times so that any exigency can be intimated on either of the numbers by the petitioner. The counsel, further states that any message received on the said numbers or on any other telephone number of the police either by way of a telephone call or SMS shall be immediately responded to."Additionally, the beat constable/division staff of the area shall regularly visit the residence of the petitioner on a daily basis and report the same," the high court said."The safety and security of the petitioner shall be assessed by the SHO on a weekly basis with due endorsement of the same for a month. The beat constable shall record entries in his beat book. The petitioner shall furnish her address in Delhi to the SHO concerned. The said address shall not be disclosed to anyone by the police," the court said.The high court was hearing a plea filed by the woman, whose marriage did not find favour with her parents, due to which the couple feared for their own lives and liberty.The petitioner claimed to have attained majority and referred upon the ID card issued by the Election Commission of India. She also claimed to have married a 29-year-old man and placed a certificate of marriage issued by Arya Samaj Khirki Village Trust.She had written a letter to the SHO of Sarita Vihar police station claiming that she is residing under the jurisdiction of the said police station but has to seek refuge because of assault on her by her family, who are inimical to her and her husband. PTI PKS PKS NSDNSD