Delhi HC issues notices to Centre, AAP govt on Chief Secy's plea

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought response from the Centre, AAP government and the Delhi Assembly Speaker's office on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash's plea against the breach of privilege proceedings initiated against him. The proceedings were initiated against Prakash by the Assembly's Privileges Committee based on complaints by the Question and Reference Committee (QRC) and the Protocol Committee.A bench of Justice Vibhu Bhakhru issued notices on the plea seeking setting aside of the breach of privilege proceedings. The chief secretary had early this year challenged breach of privilege proceedings initiated against him by Assembly panels for not appearing before them.