Delhi HC junks plea to restrain BSES Power Ltd from carrying out digging work in Sainik Farms

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to restrain BSES Rajdhani Power Limited from carrying out digging work for laying of cables in the posh Sainik Farms colony of South Delhi. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar dismissed the plea filed by a local resident seeking stopping of the cable laying work as it was allegedly creating a traffic hazard. The plea had also sought impleadment in the case relating to the construction in the colony and sought high court's intervention for regulation of traffic. While dismissing the plea, the high court said it cannot allow impleadment in a case which has already been disposed of. "If any fresh cause of action has arisen, the petitioner can take recourse to fresh litigation before appropriate forum," the bench said. It also dismissed another plea filed by a resident welfare association seeking stay of digging work by the discom and imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 on both petitioners for filing an impleadment plea in a disposed of matter. The high court in 2001 had prohibited any construction or repair work in the Sainik Farms colony. PTI PKS SA