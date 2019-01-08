Delhi HC refuses to vacate stay on online sale of medicines

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Tuesday refused to vacate the stay on sale of drugs and prescription medicines by online pharmacies.The high court said the stay will continue till the next date of hearing, that is, February 6, noting the submissions of the central government counsel that rules are yet to be framed to regulate such entities."Keeping in view the averments made by the Union of India in its counter affidavit, based on reports of various committees and the fact that statutory rules are yet to be framed, we are not inclined to vacate the interim order. It will continue till the next date," a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao said.The applications for impleadment were filed in a PIL by Zaheer Ahmed seeking a ban on "illegal" sale of drugs and medicines online. PTI SKV LLP LLP ABHABH