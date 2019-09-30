Delhi HC seeks ED's response on Cong leader Shivakumar's bail plea

(Eds: Adding background) New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The Delhi High Court sought the ED's response on Monday on the bail plea of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in a money-laundering case.Shivakumar, arrested in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), approached the high court challenging the trial court's order denying him bail.The court issued notice to the agency, asked it to file a status report and listed the matter for further hearing on October 14.In the high court, Shivakumar has cited medical reasons as one of the grounds for securing bail.In the petition, the Congress leader has said he is a seven-time MLA and not a flight risk. He has contended that it is a case based on documentary evidence and there is no ground to keep him in custody as he has no criminal antecedents.Meanwhile, the court had reserved order on another plea moved by Shivakumar, seeking a copy of his statements recorded by the ED in the money-laundering case.Denying him bail, the trial court had said Shivakumar was an influential person and if released at a crucial stage of the investigation, might influence witnesses or tamper with documents.The trial court had perused the Congress leader's medical report and noted that although he had undergone angiography, his condition was stable and he was advised medication.The ED had, in September last year, registered the money-laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at the Karnataka Bhavan here, and others.The case was based on a chargesheet (prosecution complaint) filed by the Income-Tax department against them before a special court in Bengaluru last year, alleging tax evasion and "hawala" transactions worth crores of rupees.The I-T department has accused Shivakumar and his alleged associate S K Sharma of indulging in transactions involving huge amounts of unaccounted money on a regular basis through "hawala" channels with the help of three other accused. PTI SKV HMP LLP RC