Delhi HC seeks police response on anticipatory bail plea of Air India pilot

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought a response from the police on Air India pilot Captain Arvind Kathpalia's anticipatory bail plea in a case of alleged violation of aircraft rules and tampering with evidence. Justice Mukta Gupta issued notice to Delhi Police on the plea of Kathpalia, who was executive director (operations) of Air India and listed the matter for further hearing on December 20. According to the police, Kathpalia operated a flight from New Delhi to Bengaluru without undergoing the mandatory pre-flight breath analyser test. Delhi Police opposed his plea saying it was not a normal case of forgery and the consequences were grave. A trial court earlier directed the police to lodge an FIR for alleged violation of aircraft rules, tampering with evidence and intimidating a doctor working with Air India in January 2017. According to the complaint filed by the Indian Pilots Association, on January 19, 2017, Kathpalia was scheduled to operate a flight from New Delhi to Bengaluru and he proceeded to operate the flight without undergoing the mandatory Pre-Flight Breath and Analyser Test.