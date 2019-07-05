Delhi HC seeks response of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri on plea challenging his LS election

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Friday sought response from BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and his party on a plea by rival AAP leader Raghav Chadha challenging his election to Lok Sabha from South Delhi parliamentary constituency. Justice Sanjeev Narula issued notice to Bidhuri and the BJP seeking their stand on Chadha's plea before September 2, the next date of hearing. The court also directed the returning officer to preserve the election records relating to the parliamentary polls for South Delhi constituency.The petition filed by Chadha alleged that incomplete disclosure of information was made by the BJP leader in his affidavit as a candidate while filing the nomination paper.The AAP leader has also sought that the election results declaring Bidhuri as the winning candidate by a margin of over 3.6 lakh votes be held as void and he be declared as winner for securing next highest tally of votes in the constituency. PTI HMP LLP RKS RCJ