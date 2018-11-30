Delhi HC sends actor Rajpal Yadav to 3 months jail

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav was Friday sent to three-month jail by the Delhi High Court for failing to repay loan he had taken in 2010 for making film 'Ata Pata Laapata'.His lawyer said since the actor was unable to pay the entire amount of the loan which had gone up to Rs 10 crore, the high court noted that under such circumstances the decree would be deemed to be executed if he serves three months jail. The opposite side had questioned the conduct of the actor who had tried to come out with a proposal not accepted to them. "I am satisfied from the past conduct of the judgment debtor (Yadav) that he in spite of being in a position to pay the decretal amount are managing their affairs so as to avoid execution of the decree... "The decree is ordered to be executed by the detention of Yadav in civil prison for a period of three months. Yadav is ordered to be taken into custody forthwith to be detained in civil prison," Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw said.On April 23, Yadav was awarded six-month imprisonment by a Delhi court in seven cheque bounce cases for not repaying loan worth over Rs 8 crore to a businessman. PTI PKS RKS PKS ANBANB