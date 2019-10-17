scorecardresearch
Delhi HC sets aside stay on Mahua Moitra's defamation complaint proceedings

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Thursday set aside a trial court order staying proceedings in a defamation complaint by TMC MP Mahua Moitra against Zee News and its editor-in-chief.Justice Brijesh Sethi passed the order on a plea of the Trinamool Congress MP.In her plea, Moitra contended that the sessions court ought not have intervened in the defamation proceedings when it was at the pre-summoning stage. PTI HMP SKV LLP DPB

