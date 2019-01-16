Delhi HC to hear National Herald publisher AJL's plea on Jan 28

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Wednesday said it will hear the appeal of Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), publisher of National Herald newspaper, on January 28 challenging the single judge order asking it to vacate its premises here.A bench headed by Chief Justice Rajendra Menon cited health issues and asked if the matter could be heard some other day.Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for AJL, agreed that the matter be heard some other day. The Chief Justice said he has to undergo a surgery and can take up the matter any day after January 24.The bench also comprising Justice V K Rao listed the appeal for hearing on January 28.A single judge had on December 21 dismissed AJL's plea challenging the Centre's order to vacate its premises. The court also asked it to vacate the building at central Delhi's ITO within two weeks after which eviction proceedings under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, would be initiated. PTI SKV HMP LLP LLP SOMSOM