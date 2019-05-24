Delhi: High in confidence after winning all 7 seats, BJP sets eye on assembly polls

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) After it won all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital by huge margins, the BJP Thursday expressed confidence that it would wrest power in the city from the AAP in next year's assembly elections.The BJP has been out of power in the city for more than 25 years. Its last victory in assembly elections in Delhi came in 1993.People of Delhi are determined to form a strong government led by the BJP for development of the city, city BJP president Manoj Tiwari said after victory of the party in the Lok Sabha polls."The AAP has been pushed to a distant third in Delhi in the Lok Sabha polls. Delhi people have rejected politics of lies," Tiwari said.People have made up their mind to replace the AAP dispensation with a strong government under the BJP in 2020, he claimed."The negative politics practised by negative-minded leaders of Delhi has been rejected by the people and they are determined to form a strong government after Assembly elections," he said.Tiwari attributed BJP's victory in Delhi to the works of the Modi government.The victory margins were massive this time. BJP's West Delhi candidate Parvesh Singh Verma won by a margin 5,78,486 votes, breaking his own victory margin record of 2014.He was followed by North West Delhi candidate Hans Raj Hans who defeated his AAP rival Gugan Singh by a margin of 5,53,897 votes.Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir defeated Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely by a margin of 3,91,222 votes. PTI VIT VIT TIRTIR