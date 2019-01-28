Delhi in grip of cold wave, min temp settles three notch below average

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Cold wave conditions remained unabated in the city with the minimum temperature settling at 5.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.The maximum temperature was recorded at 18.9 degrees Celsius, also three notches below the normal, said a Met department official.The humidity oscillated between 94 and 51 per cent.According to the Met office, cold wave conditions are likely at isolated pockets of the city."There will be shallow fog in the morning. Gusty winds likely to prevail during the day and cold wave conditions likely to prevail at isolated pockets. "The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 19 and 5 degrees Celsius respectively," the weatherman said.On Sunday, the minimum temperature settled at 5.2 degrees Celsius while the maximum was recorded at 18.8 degrees Celsius. PTI PLB DPB